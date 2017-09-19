Pune Crime: Man stabs youth for spilling tea on him



A 21-year-old youth had to pay with his life for accidentally spilling tea on a man near Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. The unidentified person stabbed him following a fight over the issue. Of the other two youths, who were there with him at the tea stall, one is fighting for his life at a hospital, while the other one managed to escape with minor injuries.

The deceased youth has been identified as Aktar Khan, 19. His friend Karim Sayeed, 21, suffered grievous injuries on his hand and chest in the incident. After the third youth, Amjat Nadaf, 30, filed a complaint in the matter, the Chaturshringi police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Nadaf said, "On the day of the incident, three of us planned to have some tea before heading for home. While we were having tea at the stall, a man got off an auto-rickshaw and walked up to the shop. As we were busy talking, Aktar accidentally spilt some tea on his clothes. He got angry and started abusing us. Even though Aktar apologised, he took out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him. Though I escaped with minor injuries, Karim was badly injured."



Speaking to mid-day, Dananyand Dhome, senior inspector of Chaturshringi police station, said, "The deceased was unemployed. We have identified the accused with the help of CCTV footages recovered from the area. He will be arrested soon."

