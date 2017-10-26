Swati More, 34, a sub-inspector and Harshal Shivarkar, 28, a constable at the Kondhwa police station have brought disgrace to the khaki. The duo were arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting R15,000 in cash from the daughter of a man who is behind bars in the Yerawada jail for rape, to secure his bail.



Sub-inspector Swati More

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Kondhwa police station. ACB superintendent Jagdish Satav told mid-day, "Swati was an investigating officer in a rape case, in which the accused has been behind bars since September.

His daughter had approached Swati to get him out on bail. She demanded Rs 15,000 to give a report in favour of accused so that he gets bail. At 11 am, our team reached Kondhwa police station and caught her and her accomplice Harshal, who'd taken the money and given it to her."

Senior inspector Milind Gaikwad, who is in-charge of Kondhwa police station said, "It's shocking for us as we have two police sub-inspector who deal with cases of atrocities on women, so they can be handled well. I didn't know such an activity would go on under my nose." The duo will be produced before a special ACB court on Thursday.

