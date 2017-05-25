Pune Crime: Upset lover stabs sex worker to death

Representational Pic



Upset that his lover had gone back into the prostitution business, a 27-year-old man stabbed her to death late last night in Budhwar Peth. The police have identified the deceased as Bitty Shaikh (22). A case of murder has been registered against Sukhdev Ramdas Mandavi.

According to cops, Mandavi met Shaikh at a red-light area in Budhwar Peth. The two fell in love, after which Shaikh eloped with Mandavi. "The couple had been living together for over two years. But, six months ago, Shaikh left the house following a tiff over money. She then decided to get back into the flesh trade," said Mahendra Jadhav, assistant inspector, Faraskhana police station.

After looking for her across the city, he found her earlier this week in the same place where they had first met. "He tried to request her to come back home, but she refused," Jadhav added. On Tuesday evening, Jadhav once again met Shaikh and tried to convince her to return. An argument ensued, and during the fight, Mandavi took a chopper out and slit Shaikh’s neck, before stabbing her repeatedly.

She was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. "Our team arrested Mandavi near Swargate area," Jadhav said. The accused will be produced before the judicial magistrate court later today.