Pune Crime: Woman kills ex-lover for blackmailing her, held

Fed up with her ex's blackmailing, a woman along with her brother and two others allegedly killed him.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11 pm in Pimpri. The police said Archana Nikam (29), her brother Prem Randive (22), one Ganesh Rokade (19) and a 15-year-old school dropout, stabbed Sagar Thorat (26) to death in an isolated spot. The case came to light after his wife Dinki lodged a police complaint.

Last supper

In her complaint, she said, "My husband and I were having dinner when he received a call from someone. He left soon after, saying that he had to sort out some personal issue. Thirty minutes later, my neighbours rushed home to tell me that he was lying in a pool of blood." Sagar was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Murder plot

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, "Archana has a criminal past. She was into drug peddling and was released from prison in 2016. Her husband, Jalinder, is a notorious goon. He is also involved in a murder case and is in Yerawada Jail."

Senior inspector of Pimpri police station Vivek Muglikar, who is probing the case, said Archana was found hiding at a railway station. On questioning, she confessed to have been in a relationship with Sagar for over two years. "But, that didn't go down well and she married Jalinder. After his arrest, Sagar started blackmailing her, threatening to send photos of them together to her husband."

She then hatched a plot to kill him. All the accused were produced in a judicial magistrate's court, which sent them to police custody till July 3.