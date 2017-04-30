Pune Crime: Woman loses four fingers in brutal assault and robbery

In a gruesome incident, a family of three became victims of a vicious assault and robbery by bike-borne assailants. The culprits even chopped four fingers of the woman.

The crime took place near Naidunagar located at Dehu Road area. A case of attempt to murder, assault and robbery has been registered with the Dehu Road police station.

The injured victims have been identified as Mahendra Kalose (32) and his wife Rani (25). Their son escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, "The incident came to light when Mahendra contacted us and we rushed to the spot. All three were hospitalised. They were returning after attending a birthday party. Victims have received injuries on their hands, head and legs. The robbers assaulted them under the pretext of enquiring an address, after approaching the car they were travelling in.

Mahendra noticed they were drunk and asked them to clear off. The accused then became enraged and started assaulting them and eve robbed them of their cash. One of the assailants stabbed Mahendra with a sharp-edged weapon, which his wife try to protect him from and ended up losing four fingers on her left hand. They are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at hospital"