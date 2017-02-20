Pune elections: Migrants to determine poll results in Pimpri

With Pune city gearing up for the municipal elections, which will also be held tomorrow, the fate of the polls in the Pimpri Chinchwad area will largely depend on migrant voters — mostly IT professionals. Here, IT professionals, too, are contesting as independent s.

Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has a total population of 17.47 lakh, of which 60 per cent are migrants and 40 per cent are locals.

Social media campaign

Candidates, in order to lure voters, have been extensively using social media platforms while campaigning. They are also using mediators to overcome problems with the local language.

After losing faith in local politicians, a group of residents of Pimple Saudagar area are now contesting the civic election themselves. Initially, they had approached various political parties with the concept of two candidates each from their societies. But, a lukewarm response prompted them to come together and contest themselves.

20 issues highlighted

Their manifesto highlights 20 major civic issues that they promise to resolve within five years. They have also started facebook pages “Pimple Sau­dagar 3.0” and “Residents of Pimple Saudagar” to garner response from the public.

Sandeep Deora, BE Mechanical, who works with a multi-national IT company in Pune, said, “Our corporators will be of the society, by the society and for the society. Initially, we started sharing information and pamphlets about our issues and we have got a good response.”