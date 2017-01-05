Pune girl's family screams murder, seeks fresh probe

Deceased Vaishnavi Lohate

Pune: Nearly two weeks after a 17-year-old girl Vaishnavi Lohate was found dead on the railway tracks, her family members approached the Talegaon police and claimed that she was murdered. Though the cops had registered an accidental death case, the deceased’s parents now want them to register a fresh murder case against Vaishnavi’s boyfriend Pranav Garud (20) and carry out investigations based on it.

Accident or murder?

Vaishnavi, who was studying commerce at Undrayani College in Talegaon, went missing on December 21. Initially her parents had approached the Talegaon police station and filed a kidnapping case, but later her battered body was recovered from a drain near the railway tracks. Thereafter, a case of accidental death was registered.

The incident had taken place when Vaishnavi and Pranav were walking on the railway tracks in the evening. Pranav, who was admitted to the General Hospital in Pune, is said to be in a stable condition.

However, he had given a statement to the police that both of them had bunked college on the day of the incident and were discussing future plans while taking a stroll on the tracks. Suddenly, a train came from behind and ran over Vaishnavi, while he was thrown to the other side. After the deceased’s father lodged a complaint, her mobile phone, which was found on the railway tracks, was kept under surveillance.

Bruises on body

Speaking to mid-day, Vaishnavi’s father Hemant said, “My daughter was a smart and educated girl. I cannot believe the fact that she was walking on the railway tracks and a train ran over her. She could not have done something so silly as she was always careful about everything and quite aware of her surroundings. I suspect that Pranav did something to her. We are waiting for the advanced post-mortem report as the primary report suggests that she had bruises on her body. How can she have bruises in a train mishap? I think it was not an accident, but a well-planned murder. The matter needs to be investigated further.”

Inspector Vasant Babar said, “We received the complaint from Vaishnavi’s father on Tuesday evening. We are investigating the case. The matter will be clear once we receive the advanced forensic report.”