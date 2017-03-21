Pune judge falls victim to debit card fraud

Loses Rs 47,930 after hacked debit card is used for multiple unauthorised purchases for over a week last month

Illustration\Uday Mohite

Pune: Online cons spare no one. A 46-year-old judge from Pune was conned of R47,930 after details of her debit card were phished in an online fraud.

The sessions court judge approached the Shivaji nagar police station in Pune two days ago after finding out that R50,000 was withdrawn from her bank account from February 20-27.

The complaint was transferred to Deccan Gymkhana police station, under whose jurisdiction the judge resides, and a case filed under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Sucheta Khokale, inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station who is the investigating officer in the case, said the judge discovered the con when she found 19 unrecognised entries for shopping in her bank account statement. “Some unidentified person(s) hacked her Axis Bank debit card and used it to make unauthorised purchases amounting to R47,930. We have approached the cyber crime cell and will nab the culprit(s) soon.”