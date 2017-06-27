Pune man abducts daughter for son's custody

Even 11 days since the incident, cops have not been able to trace the father and rescue the child



Unnati Goel

Since the day she escaped from her in-laws' residence, 32-year-old Preeti Goel has been trying her best to save her children from her husband. But, unfortunately, she failed in her attempts. In order to get their 5-year-old son's custody, Preeti's husband Gaurishankar (45) and her brother-in-law Shivshankar (43) kidnapped her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Trio booked

Following the incident, which took place on June 15, Preeti approached the Wakad police station and filed a complaint against the duo and her mother-in-law Kalyanidevi (63). The three of them have been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. However, the cops are yet to arrest the accused and rescue the child.

'Husband has a mental disorder'

Preeti, who runs a beauty parlour, said, "I married Gaurishankar on February 24, 2010. We have two children, Aardhya (5) and Unnati (2.5). My husband, who suffers from a mental disorder, never let me socialise and used to beat me up as well. When I realised that my children were not safe, I escaped. Gaurishankar had tried to kill my daughter when she was just 18 months old. He moved court for Aardhya's custody, but was not ready to accept Unnati. In the past, he even tried to kidnap my son from school, but failed in the attempt."

"On June 15, while I was on my way to the court for a hearing, my husband and Shivshankar came from behind and snatched my daughter and fled from the spot. Later, I approached the Wakad police station and filed a complaint," she said.

Murder threat

"I am extremely scared, as Gaurishankar has threatened to kill Unnati if he doesn't get my son's custody," added Preeti.



Sub-Inspector Mahendra Ahire told mid-day, "Preeti's husband and her in-laws are on the run. Their house in Rajangaon is locked. It seems they have fled to Haryana. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Accused on the run

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone III), Ganesh Shinde said, "The case is being investigated thoroughly. The accused family has run away to some other place. We will ensure that the woman gets her child back."