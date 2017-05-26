Pune man caught smuggling Rs 1.6 crore meow moew in Mumbai; ANC to probe his funds



Chemical unit of the accused in Daund, which was searched

The ANC will also conduct a financial probe in the drug racket being run by a Pune businessman, who was caught on Tuesday while trying to smuggle in 8 kg Mephedrone, known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 1.6 crore in the city.

Harishchandra Dorge (52), a resident of Hadapsar, had concealed the drugs under his car seats, and was on his way to Mumbai to give them to a distributor, when a team from the Azad Maidan unit intercepted him and arrested him at the Mankhurd toll naka.

Dorge, an MSc in chemistry, has been running his own chemical business since 2002. The police suspect that he has been involved in manufacturing and supplying MD to distributors in Mumbai and Pune for at least two years.

After his arrest, his chemical unit in Daund was searched. More drugs and other chemicals were seized from there. Dorge's house was also searched, from where some "incriminating" documents were recovered.

"We would be looking deep into his financial transactions and banking details, as we suspect he is not a new player in the drug business," said deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande.