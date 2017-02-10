Pune mayors' wealth increases by 70 per cent



Clockwise from top left: Vaishali Bankar, Prashant Jagtap, Datta Dhankawde, Chanchala Kodre have all revealed a hike in income

Pune: Even as the city gears up for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, a look at how the wealth of Pune's mayors and corporators have multiplied throws up alarming statistics. According to the election affidavits released by the PMC, there has been a rise in income of mayors from 20 per cent to over 70 per cent, since last elections in 2012.

All aspiring candidates for PMC-PCMC elections are expected to declare their assets and liabilities ahead of filing their papers with the civic bodies. In 2012, NCP candidates swept the polls in the PMC region, but BMC corporators too seem to have increased their wealth since last elections. Current mayor, Prashant Jagtap's income has increased from Rs 1.05 crore last year to Rs 1.16 crore. But according to data submitted, he owes outstanding dues of R56 lakh to government and semi government offices.

Former mayor Datta Dhan­kawade, who had declared assets worth Rs 7 crore in 2012, has shown Rs 27.14 crore as his wealth this year. Chanchala Kodre (41) has disclosed her annual income as Rs 1.20 lakh, but she has Rs 13.46 lakh moveable property is in her name.

Candidate Vaishali Banka (47) has revealed her annual income for 2015-16 as Rs 5.77 lakh, but even her son and daughter have lakhs in their bank accounts.

Not lagging far behind, BJP too has shown a massive increase in income. Freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak's descendant BJP corporator Mukta Tilak's income too shot up from R1.38 crore in 2012 to Rs 13.33 crore this year.

Sitting BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik, is among the richest candidates. His wealth went up from Rs 74.99 crore in 2012 to Rs 109.98 crore this year.