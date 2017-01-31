Pune techie murder: Infosys to pay Rs 1 crore, says victim's dad; IT firm yet to confirm

The company, however, has not committed to the sum, says it is still in discussion; Pune cops investigating CCTV footage to check if techie was sexually abused

Rashila Raju

Even as Raju O, father of the 24-year-old techie girl from Kerala who was killed on Sunday by the security guard at her Infosys cubicle, insisted that she was the victim of the company's callousness and claimed that the company had agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore, the company said it had yet to settle on a final number.

On Sunday night, Rashila Raju OP was allegedly murdered in cold blood by security guard Bhaben Saikiya (27) who hails from Assam and was attempting to escape there before being caught in Mumbai. Saikiya and Raju had reportedly got into a heated altercation over his leering at her and she threatening to write a mail against this harassment to their superiors. An angry Saikiya then strangulated her with a LAN wire and even kicked her repeatedly in the ninth floor conference room. A case of murder was registered with the Hinjewadi police station by the deceased's team leader — Abijeet Amrut Kothari (28).



Rashila's father Raju O

Also Read: Pune techie's father blames callousness for her murder

'Refused to take body'

Meanwhile, doctors on Monday performed the autopsy at the Sassoon General Hospital where the cause of death has been determined as "death due to ligature strangulation." At the time, there was high drama outside the mortuary where the parents had refused to take the body unless Pravin Kulkarni, a senior HR employee at Infosys accepted that the company was at fault for making their daughter work on a Sunday. They finally accepted the body around 11 pm and the final rites will be performed at her hometown today evening.

Raju O said, "She was working at a reputed company like Infosys, but she was not happy there and was looking to transfer to Bengaluru. I still haven't got a satisfactory reply as to why my daughter was working alone on a Sunday."

Bhaben Saikiya

Also Read: Pune techie Rasila Raju murdered for resenting security guard's 'stare'

Must teach lesson

He added, "I have lost my daughter and do not want other daughters to suffer like mine so I have approached the police to take stringent action against the company and demanded compensation. I will utilise this money for some social work."

Raju, along with local social workers attached to Kerala Association, Shani Naushad and Rajan Nair, met the Infosys HR on Monday night. Naushad said of the meeting, "The company is playing a blame game with us and their approach is very casual. So around 11 pm, we had the meeting and demanded a compensation of R1 crore, excluding her salary and other reimbursements. The company has assured us they will pay the compensation."

Infosys non-committal

However, sources in Infosys, on condition of anonymity, said, "Yes, a compensation will be given as the incident has taken place in our premises and at her workstation, but the amount is not yet officially finalised."

Cops say

Senior inspector Arun Waykar of Hinjewadi police station said, "The post mortem report mentioned murder, but there is no word about physical abuse or rape. We are investigating the CCTV footage near the cubicles. The CCTV camera, however, did not monitor the conference hall."