Pune: Wedding guests vomit after dinner; 56 rushed to hospital



Some of the groom's relatives were admitted to a hospital

A wedding feast in Pimpri-Chinchwad literally left a bad taste in the mouths of members of the groom's family, because soon after consuming it, they started vomiting and had upset stomachs. Around 56 people were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were admitted. Fortunately the bride and groom were spared, since as a custom, they usually eat after everyone else.

The incident took place at the Rahatani-based Thopate lawns around 10 pm on Sunday. A case has been registered against the caterers with the Wakad police station. The caterers were Arjun Kishansingh Rajput (26) from Aurangabad and Gopalsingh Thakkur (32) from Nanded.

As is tradition, the groom's relatives probably ate before everyone else, hence, only they were affected. The bride's aunt, Leela Pandagale said, "We are ashamed. Fortunately the groom was very understanding and helped us."

Sandeep Rokade, a relative of the groom said, "The food was tasty. But it seems there was something wrong with the ice cream and kulfi."

According to a police inspector, "The wedding was between the Rokade and Bhogale families. Dinner began around 8 pm. Around 10 pm people started vomiting and complaining of upset stomachs. fourteen of them were critical. Now all are out of danger. Wee shall arrest the caterers. We have collected food samples with help of Food and Drug Administration officials."