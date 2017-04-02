Pune police gobble Rs 46 lakh after a raid, get suspended

Committee set to probe misappropriation of cash recovered during a raid after demonetisation, finds five guilty of showing only Rs 20 lakh, instead of the actual Rs 66



Sub-inspector Vikram Pratapsingh Rajput is one of the five suspended

Pune: Five policemen, including a sub-inspector attached to Pune city police, have been suspended for allegedly misappropriating Rs 66 lakh cash seized after demonetisation. An internal committee set up to probe the matter suspended the accused for allegedly showing only Rs 20 lakh as seized.

Out of service

On Friday, an internal police gazette of the Pune city police commissionerate mentioned that the relevant provision under Article 311(2)(B) of the Constitution of India "…empowered the authority to dismiss or remove a person or to reduce him in rank, satisfied that for some reason, to be recorded by that authority in writing, it is not reasonably practicable to hold such inquiry".

The inquiry committee suspended sub-inspector Vikram Pratapsingh Rajput, Naik Ajinath Shirsat, and head constables Hemant Hendre, Ashwajit Sonawane and Sandeep Jumbare, all attached to Kothrud police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police, with effect from April 1.

Missing money

During the raids conducted after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the Kothrud police raided cars of businessmen, seizing Rs 66 lakh cash. One of the businessmen raided allegedly claimed that the police had seized Rs 66 lakh and were showing only Rs 20 lakh.

Committee verdict

Deputy commissioner of police PR Patil said, "An inquiry was initiated and six policemen were questioned, of which five, including Rajput, attached to the detection branch of the Kothrud police, were questioned. The committee set up found the five guilty." While attempts to contact the five policemen yielded no result, a family member of one of them told mid-day, "We will seek legal assistance and move the Maharashtra Administration Tribunal."