Pune Police Tweet Padmavati picture as campaign for helmet awareness,face flack

The cops probably thought it would be a clever and creative way to create awareness. Suffice to say it didn't end up being that.



Pune city police's tweet on November 11 that was later taken down

Days after the Pune Police tried to push for the cause of wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers, by tweeting "A good wife never lets her husband drive the bike without a helmet. #EkDilEkJaan" with an image of Deepika Padukone stitching up Shahid Kapoor's turban in a scene from Padmavati, the tweet has been taken down.

After backlash started coming their way on the micro-blogging site, and in view of reports that protests by Rajput organisations against the movie were spreading across the nation, they decided to delete the tweet. With just a little over two weeks left for the film's release, demonstrations against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus have got shriller.

@PuneCityPolice had put up the tweet in question on November 11, in the hope of using the popular Bollywood to encourage riders to abide by the helmet rule. DCP (traffic) Sheshrao Surya-wanshi said, "It wasn't the traffic department that put up the tweet, but yes, it was there and deleted."

