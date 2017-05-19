Pune: Spurned woman burns ex-boyfriend's wedding pandal

Pune: A 30-year old divorcee, furious at her boyfriend deciding to marry someone else, took revenge by burning the pandal erected for his wedding, police said in Pune on Friday.

The incident happened in Shaninagar area of Katraj in Pune early on Thursday, according to a complaint lodged by the aggrieved man, Deepak H. Renuse, 32.

He was planning to get married on the afternoon of May 18, but early on that day, the household was woken up when the marriage marquee erected outside their home suddenly went up in flames and was reduced to ashes in a few hours.

The man's motorcycle had been mysteriously burnt late early on Sunday, around 4 a.m., the police said.

Upon questioning, the police learnt that Renuse had been allegedly threatened by his former girlfriend Sushma G. Temghare, a divorcee with whom he was in a relationship since four years.

Enraged by his decision to marry, Sushma threatened that she 'will not allow his marriage to take place' and even tore off the wedding invite which Renuse had gone to give her.

But Renuse he did not take the threat seriously till his motorcycle was burnt. When the wedding pandal was burnt, he suspected her involvement.

Renuse sought to confirm his suspicion, and called her. Sushma admitted to her crime, after which he lodged a police complaint.

"I approached the police since my family and I were worried she may resort to something more drastic or damaging," he said in the complaint.

Sushma, who had gone missing, was arrested. During sustained interrogation, she confessed, and conveyed how she felt humiliated to be invited to the wedding of the person who had rejected her proposal.

She was produced before a court on Thursday evening and remanded to police custody till Saturday. The matter is being probed further, said investigating officer S. Kadam of B.V. Police Station.

The Pune incident comes close on the heels of a similar one in Uttar Pradesh when a jilted lover kidnapped the groom from a marriage pandal on Monday and was finally arrested after two days.