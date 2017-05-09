Pune techie gangrape-murder: Convicted trio's quantum of punishment to be decided today

Fourth accused was let off after he turned approver in the Pune case; quantum of punishment to be decided today

Nayana's brother Prashant Pathak (in red) and her sisters Manisha Gambawale (in blue) and Madhuri Jadhav (in yellow) after the verdict.

Eight years after the crime, a special court here yesterday convicted three accused for the abduction, gang rape, and murder of a software engineer. A fourth accused-turned-approver was let off. Arguments on the quantum of punishment will be heard on Tuesday.

Nayana Pujari, the techie, was kidnapped on the evening of October 7, 2009 from Kharadi, when she was waiting for transport to go home. Two days later, the 28-year-old's body was recovered from Zarewadi forest area in Khed tehsil.



Yogesh Raut

Guilty trio

Special Judge LL Yenkar held the trio - Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam - guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code - 366 (kidnapping), 376 (2)(G) (gang rape), 397 (robbery), 302 (murder), 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property and criminal conspiracy), and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

Yogesh, Mahesh and Vishwas were the cab drivers with Zensar IT company, while approver Rajesh Chaudhari worked in Nayana's company, Synechron, as a security guard.



Vishwas Kadam

Former police inspector Deepak Sawant, then in-charge of Yerawada Police station, who attended every hearing though he has retired, said, “Based on mobile data and other cyber information, we arrested Yogesh Raut. From him we came to know that he and his gang would strip their victims first so they couldn't even ask for help.

They used the same modus operandi. That day unfortunately it was Nayana.” He also said that the accused had in the past kidnapped and gangraped three women.



Mahesh Thakur

Family disturbed

Nayana's family was upset as it has taken eight years for the verdict. Her husband, Abhijeet Pujari said, “It took eight long years for the verdict. The Delhi gang rape and the Shakti Mill gang rape cases took place after this incident, and their verdicts were delivered before the verdict in her case. I want capital punishment for the accused.”

Nayana's sister Manisha Gambawale, Madhuri Jadhav and brother Prashant Pathak wept after the verdict. Pathak said, “We expect the accused to be hanged. Only then will my sister get justice.”

Around 37 prosecution witnesses were examined while 13 additional witnesses were examined by defence lawyer BA Aloor.

4 Number of judges that have heard the case over eight years