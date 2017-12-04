Pune techie held for stealing from customers' credit cards

The Pune city police arrested a techie on November 27, who stole from customers' credit and debit cards while working in various eateries as a cashier

The Pune city police arrested a techie on November 27, who stole from customers' credit and debit cards while working in various eateries as a cashier. The arrested accused has been identified as Vicky Agarwal, 37, a resident of Kondhwa in Pune. After skimming the customers' cards, he would store all the data at home and withdraw R50,000 from each of the skimmed accounts. Agarwal also allegedly used the data to bet on horse races.

The incident came to light when customers of the Zakas hotel complained about their cards being misused after they used them there. Later, the cashier of the hotel, Agarwal's other colleagues and its owner Ganesh Patil noticed his activities and alerted the Hinjewadi police station.

Patil said, "Agarwal joined us on November 24. On his second day, my staff and I observed that he would swipe the card in one machine and then put the same card in another. Based on this, I alerted the cops."

Senior inspector Arun Waikar of Hinjewadi police station said, "We realised that he not only misused the cloned data, but also misused ATM pins. He would save the skimmed cards on his home computer. Since people don't change their ATM pin for years, he took advantage of the same."

