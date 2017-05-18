Pune techie jumps off 4th floor; as boyfriend was unable to meet her



Representational Image

A 23-year-old techie allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her fourth flour house, as her boyfriend was unable to meet her, on Tuesday. The incident took place at Shantinagar society in Kondhwa Budruk.

The Kondhwa police have registered an accidental death case. They say the deceased, Juhi Nitin Gandhi, worked in Bangalore. Senior Inspector Satish Govekar of Kondhwa police station said, "She had a degree in computer science from a Pune college and via campus placement, she had been selected by a Bangalore-based multinational company. She had three days off as her mother had undergone surgery, and she had come to meet her. The incident took place on Tuesday evening."

He added, "We have not found a suicide note from. We suspect, based on her call details and other communication, that she had a fight with her boyfriend who is studying in the final of engineering. She wanted to meet him but because of his exam on Wednesday, he avoided meeting her. Due to this she jumped from her fourth floor balcony. Local residents rushed her to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries."

Govekar said her boyfriend was interrogated, but due to his examination they let him go. He added, "Her family is not in a state to register a complaint or give a statement."