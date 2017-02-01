Pune techie murder: I am no more his mother, punish him, says killer's mother



Bhaben Saikiya's fingerprints were found on the computer cables with which Rasila Raju OP (right) was strangled



Pune: Even his mother can't digest the horrific manner in which Infosys security guard Bhaben Saikiya (27) killed young techie Rasila Raju OP in cold blood. "I am no longer his mother. He has killed an innocent girl, he must be punished," said Saikiya's mother, Aruna (name changed).

In a way, it was thanks to his mother that Saikiya was caught. Speaking to mid-day Saikiya's mother said, "After the murder, my son called me and confessed to the crime. I told him not to run, that it would be better to surrender to the police. But he did not listen. He said that he would first come home to Guwahati and meet me and then think about it," Aruna told mid-day. It was as he was trying to board a train to Assam from CST that the police caught up with him on Monday morning.

Cold-blooded murder

The victim, 24-year-old Rasila, was working on Sunday evening to complete a project, and was alone on the ninth floor of the office. Saikiya was not on duty there but was loitering near her cubicle. He had an argument with her because she had caught him staring at her, and threatened to complain to her superiors. In a fit of anger, he garrotted her with a yellow LAN wire. Rasila's team leader Abijeet Amrut Kothari lodged a murder case at the Hinjewadi police station.

Finding Saikiya

API Amol Das, along with constables Satish Gaikwad and Atikh Shaikh, were the first to zero down on Saikiya as the culprit and arrest him at CST in Mumbai. API Das said, "We checked the CCTV footage and began to suspect Saikiya. His shift had ended at 6 pm, but he left campus around 7.15 pm. We checked the room he was renting, and discovered that he had fled with all his belongings."

"From his friends, we learnt that Saikiya sometimes travels to his native place in Guwahati. A team was sent to Pune railway station and another was deployed at Pune airport. We suspected he might have fled to Mumbai via the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and sent teams there too," added Das.

The cops traced his movement to CST, where he was waiting for a train to Guwahati. Das said, "He had changed his clothes and blackened his face, assuming we would not recognise him. We found him near the ticket counter and brought him to Pune. In his bag, we found another flight ticket to Guwahati for April."

Last rites

Rasila's final rites took place around 4 pm yesterday in Kerala. Her father, Raju OP, brought her mortal remains to the family home around 11 am. Hundreds turned up to pay their respects to Rasila, including her friends and several politicians.

Remembering Rasila

Raju OP, Rasila's father

'I have completely lost the will to live. After my wife's death, my daughter would care for me like a mother. She would call me daily. She had planned to come home in March, when we were planning to look for grooms for her.'

Bineesh N,Rasila's brother-in-law

'Rasila's nickname was Mutto, which means gem, as she was a person who was inspiring to her family and friends. She was a positive person and brightened up our lives.'

Rasila's colleague

'Rasila was a very reserved girl. She never liked to hang out late at night, and would always try to get home in time.'