Pune techie murder: Rasila Raju's friends start committee to seek justice for her



Rasila Raju

Pune: Two weeks after the murder of 24-year-old Infosys employee Rasila Raju here, her friends and many youngsters have come together to form a committee to seek justice for her, and on Saturday plan to form a human chain at her home at Manchira (a village in Kottayam district).

Her uncle said many youngsters from their village have come together to start the Justice for Rasila Raju Action Committee.

Rasila’s father Raju OP, who claims she was harassed by other employees, has said he is going to demand a CBI inquiry in the case, as he is not happy with the way the police are dealing with it, and he thinks it is because of Infosys.

But Assistant Commissioner of Police, Geetanjali Mane, who is investigating the case, said they are doing their best.