Pune techie's killer tries to end his life in police lock-up

He said he didn't want to live, as his mother is no longer speaking to him



Bhaben Saikiya strangled Rasila OP in her office cubicle



Pune: Infosys guard Bhaben Saikiya (27) brutally murdered 24-year-old Rasila OP in her office cubicle because he could not digest the fact that she had dared to rebuke him for staring at her. Now, he wants to take his own life because his mother cannot digest his horrific actions.

Two attempts

Sources from the Hinjewadi police told this reporter, "Saikiya is in police custody and our team is investigating the case. On Wednesday morning, while the team was busy preparing the case papers, he began banging his head on the iron bars of the lock-up. He claimed he no longer wanted to live, as even his mother was not speaking to him." Just yesterday, mid-day had reported that Saikiya's mother disowned him after he confessed his crime to her ('I am no more his mother, punish him').

In fact, cops said this was not the first time he tried to take his life. "That same afternoon, when we inspected the CCTV footage from the crime scene, we discovered that on the day of the murder as well, he had tried to jump from the ninth floor window. After this, we took the necessary precautions and have posted constables to keep an eye on him at all times," said the cop.

Security lapses

In the meanwhile, the Hinjewadi police have also discovered several security lapses at the Hinjewadi office of Infosys where Rasila was working alone on Sunday, before Saikiya garrotted her with LAN cables.

ACP (Chaturshrungi division) Vaishali Jadhav-Mane, who is investigating the case, said, "The deceased, Rasila had to work till late evening on Sunday, but there was no special security arrangement for her. The security force deployed at the office had not renewed their licences either. This is against regulations. We are in the process of recording the statements of the company and security officials."

It was after Rasila stopped responding to her team's emails that they realised something was wrong and asked the office security to check on her. She was found in a pool of blood in her cubicle.

The ACP added, "Saikiya was a Std 12-pass and had been working at Infosys as a security guard for the last six months. His background check is clear. Earlier, he was a waiter." On Monday, Saikiya was traced to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, where he was trying to board a train to his hometown in Guwahati. He will remain in police custody till Saturday.