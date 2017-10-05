In a bizzare incident, a child birth we have witness in moving train, ambulance and bus but in Pune a child was born in a cab service. This has took place in real and on which the company has given five years free ride to mother and child.

The birth of childbirth exude pain and joy, courage and sacrifice, duty and love and on October 2 morning a Kondhwa based resident got sudden pain and booked ola and before they could reach the hospital the child was born in the car.

Kondhwa based resident Ishwari Singh (25) started getting liver pains and booked Ola and accordingly around 8 am the driver Yashwant Galande (27) reached at the pick up point and noticed that the customer was a pregnant lady.

Galande said, "the woman was seated with family members and noticed that she was anxious expecting a mother and relaising the customer is ude to deliver very soon, I drove the cab heading to Kamla Nehru hospital in Somwar peth. As we were moving the pains were increasing, I did not know what to do and later suddently I heard a noise of child crying. I later, alerted the hospital and asked them to arrange before we could reached."

He added, "the entire trip was an anxious experience, I never thought that I would help in delivering a baby in the line of my duty. I had heard such thing in news and delivery of child I have seen in movies and based on which I was just advising her to breathe in and breathe out."

Dr Rahul Gagare superintendent of Hopsital said, "Both mother and child are safe and healthy. For three days the child was under observation and on Thursday we have discharge mother and child."

Ramesh said, "This was our first child and this was one of the most remarkable day of our life. Galande help us lot and he was a god send angel."

For his work, Ola Company felicitated him and in the meantime, Ola had issued press note mentioning that, "Ola has presented the baby and the mother with free rides for the next five years as a gift. These rides can be availed by a special coupon, named after the baby."