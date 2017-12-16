Pune: Woman leaves home after fight, gets gang-raped

When a 23-year-old woman left home in a rage, after a petty fight with her brother, little did she know what was about to happen

When a 23-year-old woman left home in a rage, after a petty fight with her brother, little did she know what was about to happen. After stepping out she directly went to a posh society in NIBM, where she was supposed to meet her husband and then go to his house. After waiting inside the compound till 11pm, she left the place in an auto-rickshaw. Immediately after boarding the auto, the driver called up his friend and picked him up from a distance. Then they took her to an isolated place and raped her along with a third friend.



Representation pic

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday, when the Yerawada police spotted the woman walking suspiciously near a mental hospital in the area. On being asked, she revealed that three men raped her. Based on this the cops registered a case and later arrested two of them, identified as Balaji Maruti Shinde, 31, and Satish Jai Pal Mane, 23. The third person is still on the run.

The rape survivor said, "On December 13, I fought with my brother and left home in a rage. I went to a NIBM-based society, where my husband was supposed to meet me." She further said, "After waiting till 11 pm, I decided to leave. When I got into an auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take me to Kondhwa, he noticed that I was crying and immediately asked me what the matter was. Soon after he called up his friend, who joined him mid-way. They then took me to an isolated place and raped me along with another man."

When contacted, Milind Gaikwad, senior PI of Kondhwa police station, said, "The rape survivor's father had filed a missing complaint with us. She had even tried to contact him from one of the accused's phone. However, she could not. Based on her description of the accused and CCTV footages, we have arrested two of them."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go