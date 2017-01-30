Pune woman techie murder: Did security guard strangle the 24-year-old?



In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman techie's body was found at her office on Sunday night. A 27-year-old security guard employed with tech giant Infosys at its Pune office was arrested in Mumbai on Monday morning for the murder of the woman.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Identified as Rashila Raju, the deceased hailed from Kerala and was working in a Pune-based IT company. She was found at 8.30 pm on Sunday in her cabin, strangled by a lan wire.

The security guard identified as Bhaben Saikiya was detained at CST and taken to Pune. The police managed to trace Saikiya to CST railway station. He was detained around 6 am, and brought to Pune four hours later. "We are interrogating him," said Arun Waykar, senior inspector of Hinjewadi police station.

Saikiya resides at Kisan Rambhau Thakkar in Hinjewadi Phase three. A case of murder has been registered with Hinjewadi police station.

Rashila's reporting manager, Abijeet Amrut Kothari, a senior associate consultant with Infosys, told the police that Rashila had been working on Sunday to complete a project.

"On Sunday, I, along with a few members from our Bengaluru team, was working from home on the project, while Rashila was at work. Around 6.15 pm, I realised that Rashila was not responding to any of our emails for an hour," Kothari said.

Sensing something amiss, Kothari called up on the office landline and requested the security guard to check on Rashila. When the guard went to her cubicle, he found her lying in a pool of blood. "We immediately alerted the police," he said.

"It seems she was strangulated with Lan wires. She was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead. Based on our investigations and CCTV footage, we learnt that Saikiya was last seen near her cubicle, before he disappeared from the office. We detained him at CST as he was trying to board a train to Assam," inspector Waykar said.

According to Waykar, the police narrowed down on Saikiya because he wasn't on duty on the floor where Rashila worked, and was found moving around suspiciously. "He is the only person to have been seen on the floor on five occasions in the CCTV footage. The motive of the murder will be revealed soon."

In a statement, Infosys said, "We are saddened at this unfortunate incident. We are focused on assisting the police with their investigation and will provide all possible support to her family."