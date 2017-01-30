Pune woman techie murder: Security guard held at CST in Mumbai



The deceased

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman techie's body was found at her office on Sunday night. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Identified as Rashila Opie, the deceased hailed from Kerala and was working in a Pune-based IT company. A 27-year-old security guard has been detained from CST railway station in Mumbai for his suspicious involvement in murder.



The Infosys campus at Hinjewadi Phase I

The security guard has been identified as Bhaben Saikiya (27), currently residing at Kisan Rambhau Thakkar in Hinjewadi Phase three. A case of murder has been registered with Hinjewadi police station.

Senior Inspector Arun Waykar of Hinjewadi police station said, "Bhaben is working as security guard and inspecting the CCTV camera in office. His presence was seen near her office cubic and later he vanished from his office place. Based on inputs we, on Monday around 6 am, detained him at CST railway station. He was brought to Pune at 10 am and we are interrogating him."

Earlier, a source at the Hinjewadi police station said, "Rashila hailed from Kerala and was employed as a software engineer with Infosys. The incident came to light around 10 pm on Sunday. Rashila had come to the office for some official work at around 3pm. It seems someone had strangulated her. Still the motive behind the murder is unclear. We are investigating the case."