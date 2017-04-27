Punjab CM Amarinder Singh mourns Vinod Khanna's demise



Vinod Khanna



Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood star Vinod Khanna, who passed away this morning in Mumbai after battling cancer.



In his condolence message, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of Khanna in the overall development of Punjab's border areas, especially the Gurdaspur district. Amarinder said, "In the death of Vinod Khanna, Indian polity has been deprived of a fine politician and a great human being, as well as a powerful actor. The void left by him will be hard to fill."



The Chief Minister said he prayed to the Almighty to give the bereaved family courage to bear this tragic loss and to grant peace to the departed soul.