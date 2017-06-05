Punjab police claim to have busted ISI backed terror module

Punjab Police said the three arrested accused were directly linked to the International Sikh Youth Federation. File pic for representation

The Punjab police yesterday claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting three men, who allegedly had been trained and tasked by Pakistan's ISI to carry out attacks in the country. In a statement released here, the police claimed that the three accused Gurdial Singh, Jagroop Singh and Satwinder Singh, were directly linked with the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), an ISI backed outfit.

They had been instructed by Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode to carry out attacks on certain individuals, said the police in the statement.

According to the police, Gurdial, the chief operative of the group, was also in touch with J&K based militant outfits. The police also said that during investigation, Jagroop had revealed that he had been imparted training by the ISI to sabotage rail tracks.

Investigations have revealed that a part of the consignment of arms and ammunition seized on May 21 by the BSF, near the international border in Amritsar, was supplied by the ISYF, the police said.