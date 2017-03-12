Punjabi film producer Basrao gets arrested in drugs case

A tip-off led the ANC to Delhi, where a trap was set and he was nabbed in one day



The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a Punjabi movie producer in an alleged drugs supply case. The accused, Pinky Basrao (alias Rakesh Paji), was arrested from a New Delhi hotel. According to the police, Basrao used to supply drugs to the owner of a Mumbai-based courier company which would peddle the drugs.

The case

On February 10, ANC had arrested two men found in possession of one kilogram of mephedrone, popularly known as "meow meow" — Vicky Nadar (26) a courier boy and Sunil Dhutia, who claimed to be an office bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — from Andheri (West). ANC was tipped off about the drugs being supplied through courier, after which officials laid a trap and arrested Nadar.

Later, Nadar led the ANC to Dhutia who was in a restaurant at the nearby Infiniti Mall. He was detained by the ANC after being found in possession of 975 gm of mephedrone in his car, the licence plate of which bore the NCP logo.

Nailing Basrao

It was Dhutia who, in his statement, told the ANC about his link with Basrao. He said that he had been supplying Basrao drugs for the last month. After Dhutia's arrest, Basrao went into hiding and was finally found last week, following a single line tip-off ANC got that read "Delhi Krishna Palace".

They left for Delhi on March 8 and laid a trap at Hotel Krishna Palace the next day. According to sources from ANC, Basrao had produced a film titled Yaariyan that released in 2008. It starred Gurdas Maan, Bhumika Chawla, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover.

The police has also seized Basrao's mobile phone and SIM card. Speaking to mid-day, ANC DCP Shivdeep Lande, said, "We had arrested Sunil early on in the case and he had told us about Pinky. After that, we arrested him in Delhi. He was produced in court on Saturday where he was remanded in police custody till March 15."