Put couples embracing in public behind bars: Sakshi Maharaj



BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

In remarks that could court another controversy, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said couples hugging or embracing in a "vulgar" manner in public places should be put behind bars.

Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi aka Sakshi Maharaj, a member of the Lok Sabha from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, made the remarks while talking to the media in Bharatpur, around 190 km from the Rajasthan capital.

"Such couples are found engaged in vulgar acts in public places like parks, cars and motorcycles. But there is no discussion or action on such issues," said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who has courted controversy in the past with his remarks.

In reply to a question, he said holy men should declare their property and pay tax. "Saints should also pay income tax and they should declare in public the details of their property."