Pydhonie residents' claim ignorance about ISI operative Altaf Bhai Hanif Qureshi

After arresting an ISI operative from Pydhonie yesterday, the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Anti-Terrorism Squads, cops continued to question the accused's neighbours into the wee hours today. However, the building's residents claimed that he did not live in their building and they knew nothing about him.

This morning, mid-day reported on the arrest of Pydhonie hawala operator, Altaf Bhai Hanif Qureshi (in pic), who was funding another agent of Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). ATS officers said Qureshi was arrested from his residence in Yusuf Manzil. The police are now questioning the residents of the building to dig up new clues. The Pydhonie police summoned one such resident at 3 am today. The resident said, "I was called by the Pydhonie police for questioning. I will help them with whatever they need."

But, those who live in the building claim that Qureshi did not live there at all. "We did not know this person, but when we learnt about him, we found out that he used to live in a rented flat somewhere in Phopalwadi in Bhuleshwar. I don't know where his family lives," said one of the residents.

Inputs by Vijay Kumar Yadav and Suraj Ojha