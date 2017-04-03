Pune: Python gunned down, chopped for being too big to handle



Forest department officials dug out the decomposed body of the snake and sent it for post-mortem

Pune: A tip-off by a Pune-based wildlife rescuer, that a python was shot at near Aamby Valley City in Mulsi, led a team of the forest department to uncover a bizarre incident. To their utter shock, they found that the security guards and staffers of the township even chopped the snake into pieces using an axe and later buried it near the volleyball ground. Reason: The snake was huge and hence difficult to catch. The guards had even made a video clip of the entire incident.

Carcass dug out

Wildlife rescuer of Maval organisation Nilesh Garde came across the video after a source informed him about it, following which he approached the forest department. On Saturday, a team of officials rushed to the spot and dug out the decomposed body of the python. A case has been registered against the staffers namely Kabir Subedar, in-charge security guard, Dnyaneshwar Todmal, KP Ramchandra, Chandan Ramcherry and Shandar Jadhav under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Difficult to handle

Speaking to mid-day, Garde said, "After we received information about a python found in Aamby Valley City, we approached the workers of the township and enquired about it. We did not get proper response from them. Most likely the incident took place on March 28. After the python was spotted near a bungalow, the fire station officer was called. A fire fighter who was present at the time of the incident claimed that as the snake was huge, it was difficult to catch it. Hence, the staffers fired two rounds at it. Later, it was chopped and buried near the volleyball ground."

When contacted, Assistant Conservator of Forest Mahesh Bhausar said, "The people against whom a case has been registered work at the township. The weapons that have been used to kill the snake have been seized. The carcass will be sent to an Aundh-based hospital for post-mortem. The five who have been detained, will be arrested soon."

Even after repeated attempts to contact the spokesperson of Sahara, he remained unavailable for comments.