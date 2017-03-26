QNet scam: More than Rs 1 crore found in bank A/Cs of 'sweet talking' accused



Aditi Mitra and her husband

Aditi Mitra, the 'sweet talking' accused involved in the multi-crore QNet scam, had over Rs 1 crore in her account, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the police, have revealed. The police subsequently froze four of her bank accounts, which had a total of Rs 1.03 crores.

Mitra, against whom a look out circular (LOC) was issued, was recently arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, while she was trying to flee to Dubai. She is accused of illegally running money-circulating schemes in the Rs 1,000-crore scam for Hong Kong-based company, Qnet. Nearly five lakh investors across the country have allegedly been duped. QNet has been accused of using the banned binary-pyramid business model for their multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes to lure investors.

The accused, in this case Mitra, would pose as an executive for a marketing executive, which would sell bio-discs, watches, herbal products, holiday packages, etc. The accused even claimed that by using the bio-disc, one could cure cancer and brain diseases, the police said.

Mitra, an independent representatives associated with QNet, was operating for hefty commissions and a monthly salary of R45,000. "While investigating into her financial dealings and bank accounts, EOW found over R1 crore. Investigators believe this money was earned through her fraud practices," said special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat.

Mitra had been running the money circulating schemes until 2016, despite EOW having registered a case in the matter a few years ago. She allegedly got people to invest money in the company schemes, using pretexts including lucrative interests, partnership, etc. Mitra is trying to mislead her interrogators, and is also not revealing the whereabouts of her home and husband Sakib Kazi, also an accused, say EOW officials. "She is not co-operating with investigators," Gharat said.

Gharat added that EOW also found some of her personal diaries, with details written in a code language. EOW officials are also going to check the bags she was carrying to Dubai. Mitra and other accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors In Financial Establishments (MPID) Act, Prize, Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Nearly three dozen people have been arrested in the scam till now.