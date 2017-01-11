QR code is Mumbai University's solution to the bogus certificate racket



Mumbai University. File pic

The Mumbai University has turned to using the QR code technology to curb the nuisance of bogus certificate.

To that end, students will now just have to take a photo of the QR Code on the degree certificate and upload in on the supporting mobile application; they will get a detailed marksheet that is displayed directly on the varsity’s website.

The other advantage is that anybody will be able to verify the degree certificate of MU graduates without any cost or time consumed as it the current situation.

Recently, 900 cases of bogus certificates had rattled the MU, and questioned the credibility of varsity documents. Varsity officials now hope to avoid any such embarrassments in the upcoming year.