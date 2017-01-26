Queer Azaadi March to be held on Saturday to make a statement of different kind

There's unity in diversity and strength in numbers. As the clock ticks down to Pride Parade, the focus shifts from just-out LGBTs to allies, an indicator of the shifting sands and maturing of the queer movement



JAMM founder Ritu Gorai and Shahani group MD Akhil Shahani

The Queer Azaadi March (QAM) to be held on Saturday is now moving from the posters and banners to make a statement to include a different demographic every time.

As society's attitudes shift and a gradual though heartening rethinking takes place, the Pride Parade, as it's also called, reflects this in participation and expression.

This Pride, for instance, will see medical students marching as a cohesive group. Women of all ages, right from expectant mothers all the way to grandmums, are taking to the streets as an important part of the queer parade.

Mum's the word

This time, a support group of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai mums will be walking. The group is called JAMM (Journey About Mast Moms).

Founder Ritu Gorai says, "We will march to make a statement about acceptance; you have to tell mothers to accept their child no matter what. Accept reality. When your child says s/he is gay, it may come as a jolt, but you have to deal with reality. A 75-year-old grandmother will be part of this group."

When individuals come together, it shows the movement is maturing. These groups are identifying themselves, giving their aims and statements a uniformity and adding a Mary Kom-ish knockout punch to discriminatory attitudes.

Expert speak

A senior gay rights activist said that because some medical college principals were wary of students from their college marching at the Pride Parade on Saturday, students wouldn't openly identify themselves as of a particular college; they will simply march in white coats.

Well-known gay rights activist Harish Iyer said the Thadomal Shahani group has also supported the Pride. Shahani group MD Akhil Shahani said, "At the Shahani group, we believe that building an inclusive world starts with educating our kids to understand to accept each other irrespective of their orientation."