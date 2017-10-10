A 15-year-old helped the police nab the kidnapper of her three-and-a-half-year-old stepsister in Antop Hill within three hours on Sunday evening. The Wadala TT cops have arrested Nitin Kamatkar, 28, who had kidnapped the toddler by offering chocolate to her.



The kid lives with her parents and five other siblings in the Kokri Agar area of Antop Hill. Her father works as a guard while her mother works in a small garment unit. Around 6 pm on Sunday, the toddler was playing outside. Suddenly, she went missing after which her mother began looking for her. After she was unable to find her, she approached the police.

Offering chocolates

"We registered a complaint with the police at around 9.30 pm and they immediately launched a manhunt. When cops started enquiring eyewitnesses my step-daughter came forward and told them about a man who was seen around my missing daughter," said the mother. Cops swung in action after getting this vital clue and nabbed Kamatkar in a couple of hours from the footpath of the Wadala Monorail station.

The teenager had seen Kamatkar offering chocolates to kids in the area. She had objected when he did the same to her sister. "She warned Kamatkar not to touch her sister," said an officer from Wadala TT Police station.

In custody

"Arresting the accused as soon as possible was necessary as he could have done anything wrong with her. We managed to nab him in three hours after the complaint was registered," said Sushil Kamble, senior inspector of Wadala TT Police station.

"Residents told us that Kamatkar's elder brother was arrested in a sexual assault case," he added.

Kamatkar has been arrested under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the stringent POCSO Act. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

