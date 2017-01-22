Rabodi teacher accused of molesting student

A teacher from Rabodi’s MH Ideal High School has been booked after a student at the school accused him of molesting her. The student's parents told the cops that the teacher, on the pretext of punishing her for gossiping in class, assaulted her.

The girl's parents first approached the school authorities with a written complaint in November, after which the school suspended the teacher. When the school didn’t take further action, the parents approached the police on Friday and registered a case. Now, a case has been registered against the teacher under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.