Racing gang of 15 has lucky escape in Mumbai-Pune Expressway mishap



The accident caused traffic on the Expressway to slow down.

Pune: Racing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway could have proven very costly for a Mumbai resident, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries, along with his passengers.

However, because of the accident, traffic slowed down on the Expressway. The incident took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, after the Khalapur toll naka, near Khopoli on Sunday around 8.45 am. According to an official from the Expressway control room, "Abdullah Batatawala, driving a Polo car bearing number MH01 BY 9247, was injured and has sustained two stitches on his forehead. The passengers also sustained minor injuries.



The damaged car after the accident.

They were provided First Aid by Expressway control ambulance personnel."

According to an Inspector from Khopoli police, "The Polo car driver, Abdullah Batatawala (22), a resident of Mumbai Central, was with a group of some 15 people, all travelling in four cars to Lonavala. He had three of the people in his car. All the cars halted at Khalapur check post, and from there the drivers started racing.

The accident took place some five kilometres from the toll naka, where the road goes uphill and he might have lost control there and dashed a truck from behind. The left side of the car got damaged. Some eyewitnesses complained about the group racing. We have noted the incident, as the truck driver did not want to lodge a complaint.

After providing First Aid, we charged Batatawala a fine, and let them go."