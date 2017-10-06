Visuals have surfaced showing controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa sitting on an SHO's chair at a police station and swaying with policemen at a Ram Lila function here, forcing an embarrassed Delhi Police to order an inquiry into the incidents.



Radhe Maa at a New Delhi police station

A photograph purportedly taken at the Vivek Vihar police station shows Station House Officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, standing next to the self-styled godwoman.

She also makes an appearance in a video recorded at a Ram Lila function at GTB Enclave where five police personnel from the GTB Enclave police station are seen singing patriotic songs as she sways to their tune.

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar