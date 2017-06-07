Radio City's RJ Archana and Salil's message to Mumbai local train commuters





Hooliganism and rowdy behaviour do not take place only in general compartments of Mumbai locals, but also in women compartments. Radio City's RJ Archana and RJ Salil reached out to the women travelling in locals trains and some came out with saddening stories. Goregaon’s Calorine is one of those commuters who faced a cry-like situation while commuting in a first class ladies compartment.



Here is what Calorine observed and had to say about her experience. “One week back I had fever and was very sick for the whole week. I took the train and saw all the seats were taken and I requested for a fourth seat. I said please aunty please, I want to take the fourth seat. But, aunty, she did not move. I sit and aunty was aree she is pushing, pushing, and then she starts talking in Hindi, foreigner bla bla bla. And then I was like aunty Hindi malum hai, thoda thoda malum hai. This is not Indian culture. Guest is not God. I am living here; I am working here, mere family idhar hai. I am a Mumbaikar now. Treat everyone like God”, Calorine said.



To remind you, all these happened with Calorine in first class compartment. Also, young girls who goes to schools, colleges and offices are scared of such incidents.



Unfortunately, many people like Calorine face similar instances in Mumbai local trains. It is time we stop this and start treating all commuters equally. So, next time, aunty please don't be ranty!