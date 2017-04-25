Radio City teaches spoken English to underprivileged children in Pune

Pune: In a first of its kind innovation, Radio City's award winning campaign Candy Class that won The RADIO GRAND PRIX at Spikes Asia 2016, today entered its second season in Pune. After a successful first season in Mumbai last year, Radio City partnered with candy vendors yet again, to impart spoken English lessons to the underprivileged children in and around Zed Bridge near Deccan area in Pune. Hosted by RJ Shonali, in 20 minutes of uninterrupted airtime, Candy class aims at imparting a crucial life skill to these children who are asked to listen to Radio city every Sunday at 4 pm in exchange of free candy.

Radio City 91.1FM in association with Grey worldwide together has curated this campaign. Candy vendors on bicycles who visit slum dwellings daily have been provided FM radios and have been incentivised to park their cycles in specific localities every Sunday. Candy being a natural draw for the kids, all the vendors have to do is tune in to Radio City on their FM receivers at the designated time slot, play the on-air spoken English class and hand out free candies to every kid who sits through it.

Speaking about the initiative, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City 91.1FM said, "Candy Class as a campaign built an emotional connect with the masses and touched many lives in Mumbai last year. After winning applauds nationally and internationally and using the power and reach of radio we took the campaign a notch higher by extending it to another city this year and making it a national movement. Candy class should soon scale up and spread to more cities and we are happy to enable underprivileged children to learn spoken english".

Radio City Candy Class will air in Pune for 8 weeks starting April 23rd, 2017. After the first day itself, this activity has seen an overwhelming response from Puneiites who have been pouring appreciation through calls and messages to Radio City. A lot of them actually wish to contribute to the Candy class as well by giving these lessons to the needy children around their area.

"Good ideas are worth nothing without commitment. It's amazing to see Radio City's commitment to make Candy Class a national movement. We've always believed this innovative learning platform on radio has the potential to positively impact millions. What started out last year in Dharavi, and then spread to some other slums in Mumbai has now been replicated in Pune, with plans to now take it to Nagpur and other stations across Maharashtra" opined Sandipan Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India.