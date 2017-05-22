Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla, a visually impaired law student. When Nikita visited Radio City studios to collect her contest prize, she narrated her story to RJ Sucharita, who took her story on air and revealed it to the heart of the city on her show 11 se 2 wala Mumbai Masala.

Radio City along with RJ Sucharita decided to extend its support and urged Mumbaikars to contribute their bit for Nikita who was struggling for her education and basic needs. Through this initiative that started on 3rd May 2017, Mumbaikars and celebrities pitched in to raise money to help the girl that reaffirmed the faith and spirit in humanity.

The initiative till now has garnered an overwhelming response with hundreds of messages and calls pooling in for support. As a part of crowd funding exercise, Nikita got an extensive support from Ketto.org that started a fund raiser and an online campaign as an extension to Radio City’s initiative which has got a global reach.

Talking about the initiative, Kartik Kalla – EVP and National Head, Programming, Marketing and Audacity said, City runs through our veins and we are always at forefront to help our city and our listeners. We are happy that with the money that we have managed to collect, Nikita will be able to take care of her expenses for the next few years. It feels great that the city has selflessly contributed and extended support for this initiative.”

The initiative received great backing and support not only from listeners but also from various eminent personalities like Baba Sehgal, Vishal Dadlani , RajkumarRao, Vir Das and many more. We at Radio City salute the spirit of Mumbai city and hope that smile continues to flash on her face.

You can watch her inspiring story on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KeYeZx8UZ0

Rag Rag Mein Mumbai City

About Radio City 91.1FM: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Radio City is the first and oldest private FM radio broadcaster in India with over 15 years of expertise in the radio industry. Amongst the private radio stations, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in terms of average listenership share (in percentage) in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.17% and 17.10% respectively. (Source: TAM Data – Radio Audio Measurement, Markets: Mumbai and Bangalore TG: 12+ Day-part: Mon-Sun 12:00 AM-12:00 AM, Place: All; Period: from December 30, 2012 to January 21, 2017) and as on March 31, 2016, Radio City reached out to over 49.60 million listeners in 23 cities covered by AZ Research (Source: AZ Research Report).. Radio City has introduced humour on radio with Babber Sher, launched agony aunt solving love problems with Love Guru, and also launched singing reality show in India with Radio City Super Singer. Radio City has initiated Radio City Freedom Awards and also operates a web radio on planetradiocity.com which has 40 stations February 22, 2017.

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations, including 11 newly acquired stations in Phase III auctions. Radio City in its third phase expands to Kanpur Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Patiala, Patna, Jamshedpur, Nasik, Kolhapur, and Madurai.

Radio City has been ranked number one in the ‘Media Industry’ and number two in ‘Best Companies for Hiring and Welcoming’ categories by Great Place to Work in 2015. Led by the philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, the brand is driven by the passion and the pride that listeners feel for and associate with their city. For further details, log on to www.planetradiocity.com.

Questions for Mr. Kartik Kalla

>> Initiative covered on – Radio City 91.1FM in Mumbai

>> Show name and timing – 11 se 2 wala , Mumbai Masala with RJ Sucharita

People in Mumbai recently came together to help a blind girl, who is striving to be a lawyer, fighting all odds. With the initiative by Radio City India’s RJ Sucharita Tyagi, scores of people pitched in to raise money to help the girl and the story is reaffirming faith in humanity. This initiative started on 3rd May 2017.

We are in the Rag Rag of Mumbai City and Mumbai City is us. We are connected to the city and our listeners. We are always happy to meet our listeners and hear their stories.

Nikita Shukla, happened to win a radio contest, and came to our studios to collect her prize. While there, she requested to meet the RJ and that’s when Tyagi first met this fighter. Her parents wanted her to get married as soon as she completed high school. When she disagreed, her parents kicked her out of the house. Clueless and disheartened, she wanted to move to Mathura, however, her friends urged her to stay back and continue her education. After hearing her story, we decided to do something for Nikita.

The response has been overwhelming, unexpected .100s of messages and calls who our team got in touch with and we covered the entire Mumbai City and collected cheques. We have raised enough money to take care of all her expenses for the next few years, which includes her education, hostel and canteen facilities etc.

We got in touch with our listeners and collected cheques from their homes, offices etc. Ketto – Which is run by Kunal Kapoor and Varun Sheth supported us in this process, they contributed and created a crowd funding page for Nikita which has a global reach.

Post the response, we will Transfer all the money to her .She had to pay her fees in June and now it will be paid on time. Many eminent people have come forward to offer her potential internship as well, we will try and facilitate that.

Celebrities that supported the initiative.

>> Baba Sehgal

>> Rajkumar Rao

>> Vishal dadlani

>> Mini Mathur

>> Gaurav Kapur

>> Justice Katjo

>> Vir das

>> Shruti Sheth

>> Niraj Ghewan

>> Richa Chaddha

>> Sanjeev Kapur

>> Ayaz Memon

>> Sachin Kalbag

>> Kunal Kapoor

>> Jose