Rahul da Cunha: BMC - Bombay's Magnanimous Civilians



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

So there are several issues/images/ideas/insights that have emanated from Tuesday's 300 mm horrific deluge that will remain etched in my mind for awhile. Here are some of them in no particular order of priority --

1. The image of the Maharashtra CM on the phone at Mantralaya, declaring at approximately 14.00 hours that citizens should go home -- the point is the city was already knee deep in water. The trains had stopped, so it was too late to attempt the trek. The accompanying meme was quite funny, it said simply -- Devendra Floodnavis.

2. The weather forecast peeps swung into action with their prediction for Wednesday and informed the government peeps that it would be a repeat of Tuesday. So, schools were shut, offices remained closed. Wednesday came and brought with it bright sunshine.

3. If I hear that cliche 'The indomitable spirit of the city' one more time from either man or media, I may turn those non-functioning water pumping machines straight at them. In March 1993, when the second of the 13 bombs exploded, right outside my place of work opposite the old Prabhadevi Passport office, a man was already helping fellow man, long before government help of any kind had arrived. The next day, March 14, 1993, the city went back to work -- we applauded this 'indomitable spirit' and forgave the government its lack of initiative, this attack was unprecedented, we justified. Twenty four years later, Bombay has had many calamities. You would've hoped the system would've got its act together, right? Wrong. The government still shows up late -- nothing has changed, except Bombay is now Mumbai.

4. There are a few new water borne diseases that were created on Tuesday. Here are a few --

A. ItsPissingDownAndI'mPissedOffAsHell-itis

B. DejaBhejaFryVu

C.MunicipalityBlamesMetBlamesMetroBlamesMithiRiverBlamesMonsoonmania

5. The kindness of the people of Mumbai towards each other on Tuesday was in stark contrast to the response of our leaders. The authorities were as inept as Mumbai's citizens were inventive. I've waited 72 hours and I'm not hearing any apologies, an alternative agenda, an action plan, an armageddon of change. Just anything from them to let us know that there is a system that is at work -- all I hear is arrogance, petulance and an inability to accept that they have once again failed a city. One politico told the media, "Stop the rain yourself!" A second retorted, "Why are you complaining Houston was worse!" And a third said, "The BMC performed beautifully." Words fail me.

6. Like, why doesn't Maharashtra's tourism ministry position Mumbai as a special deep sea diving/snorkeling destination, an option to the Andamans/Australia and the Philippines. From June to September the entire city is a swimmable. Fly into Sahar and dive right in. Mumbai is your ocean.

7. I'll sign off with a message, for all those who govern our city in these crises, specifically the Disaster Management Cell -- your name is truly appropriate, you truly are a disaster at management.

Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com