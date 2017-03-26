Rahul da Cunha: Bullies without a brain



Illustration/Uday Mohite

(Please note, dear reader — there is no rhythm to these words, no Enimen rap style. They're not lyrics, or slam poetry, or blank verse, just read as you will)



We troll, control, we'll strip your soul



Just try and scroll



We'll follow, swallow, surround you



Express yourself, tweet a thought, post a



And we'll roast you



That's our job. The mob that rules



We won't come to your home



Just your home page



Won't ring your doorbell



Just make your life hell



You step out of line, on-line



Bachoo, we'll bring you back in line



Casteism, racism, fascism, classism



That's our bag



We aim to polarise, victimise,



Terrorise, vilify, burn you at the stake



We threaten to rape, we feast on hate



A new breed of mean



Say a word, any word bolo bolo, mooh kholo (we don't work solo)



We'll muzzle you, mock you



Demean you, destroy you



And we attack



Hunting in packs



Piranhas on a payroll



Locusts with locus standi



Patriotic parasites



Surgical strikes



Social media warriors,



We'll make you sorry



We have no agenda, no thoughts of our own



We wait in the shadows,



Await our order, to create disorder



Vultures who destroy culture



We are shameless, nameless, faceless



Hit below the belt, stab in the back, Knee in the groin



We play dirty, we mud sling



Spreading hate, brooking no debate



Come on, fall for our bait,



Earlier we had a voice, no outlet



Now, we're viral, we're virtual, we're venal



Hidden in the shadows



Wolves in the dark



No bark, but a massive bite



Mute us, block us, ignore us, unfriend us



We'll follow you, find you, haunt you



We cut free thought



We are true nationalists



We'll stalk, dismiss any rational talk



We watch like hawks



We swoop, look for the scoop



We're scavengers, we ravage, we're savage



No discussion, no debate



You speak your mind



You'll meet your fate



We sprout, and breed



Dare you shift from the norm



Call us cowards, point is you



cowered



Traditionalists, conservatives, orthodox, status quo



We rule the nation



You won't see us coming, we surround



Crowd your inbox, your twitter handle,



We know where you live



Say it, say it, say, we dare you



We're bullies without a brain,



This is our reign...



Not just five minutes of fame



We are everywhere, ninjas of the nation



We breed like rabbits



Supari killers, hired assassins,



Merciless mercenaries



But we root out evil, we're the good guys.



We fan the flames, defame,



Abuses, gaalis



Our form of taalis



Threaten, troll, we're on a roll



Control, alt, delete



We're programmed by remotes



Was India always like this?



Why do we slang, are we angry?



Fiscal, physical, rhetorical,



historical,



Everyone is equal



The truth… we're not the new kids in town



We've always been around



We're just here to destroy



Slam blam bang



We throw stones



We have our orders...



By remote, by rote… 'rata laga ke'



We're a pack of piranhas



We're not just shaana,



Any 'bahana' and we'll be there



This is our 'kaam', this is our 'dhandha'



Get the funda?



Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com