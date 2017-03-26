Rahul da Cunha: Bullies without a brain

Illustration/Uday Mohite
(Please note, dear reader — there is no rhythm to these words, no Enimen rap style. They're not lyrics, or slam poetry, or blank verse, just read as you will)
We troll, control, we'll strip your soul
Just try and scroll
We'll follow, swallow, surround you
Express yourself, tweet a thought, post a
And we'll roast you
That's our job. The mob that rules
We won't come to your home
Just your home page
Won't ring your doorbell
Just make your life hell
You step out of line, on-line
Bachoo, we'll bring you back in line
Casteism, racism, fascism, classism
That's our bag
We aim to polarise, victimise,
Terrorise, vilify, burn you at the stake
We threaten to rape, we feast on hate
A new breed of mean
Say a word, any word bolo bolo, mooh kholo (we don't work solo)
We'll muzzle you, mock you
Demean you, destroy you
And we attack
Hunting in packs
Piranhas on a payroll
Locusts with locus standi
Patriotic parasites
Surgical strikes
Social media warriors,
We'll make you sorry
We have no agenda, no thoughts of our own
We wait in the shadows,
Await our order, to create disorder
Vultures who destroy culture
We are shameless, nameless, faceless
Hit below the belt, stab in the back, Knee in the groin
We play dirty, we mud sling
Spreading hate, brooking no debate
Come on, fall for our bait,
Earlier we had a voice, no outlet
Now, we're viral, we're virtual, we're venal
Hidden in the shadows
Wolves in the dark
No bark, but a massive bite
Mute us, block us, ignore us, unfriend us
We'll follow you, find you, haunt you
We cut free thought
We are true nationalists
We'll stalk, dismiss any rational talk
We watch like hawks
We swoop, look for the scoop
We're scavengers, we ravage, we're savage
No discussion, no debate
You speak your mind
You'll meet your fate
We sprout, and breed
Dare you shift from the norm
Call us cowards, point is you
cowered
Traditionalists, conservatives, orthodox, status quo
We rule the nation
You won't see us coming, we surround
Crowd your inbox, your twitter handle,
We know where you live
Say it, say it, say, we dare you
We're bullies without a brain,
This is our reign...
Not just five minutes of fame
We are everywhere, ninjas of the nation
We breed like rabbits
Supari killers, hired assassins,
Merciless mercenaries
But we root out evil, we're the good guys.
We fan the flames, defame,
Abuses, gaalis
Our form of taalis
Threaten, troll, we're on a roll
Control, alt, delete
We're programmed by remotes
Was India always like this?
Why do we slang, are we angry?
Fiscal, physical, rhetorical,
historical,
Everyone is equal
The truth… we're not the new kids in town
We've always been around
We're just here to destroy
Slam blam bang
We throw stones
We have our orders...
By remote, by rote… 'rata laga ke'
We're a pack of piranhas
We're not just shaana,
Any 'bahana' and we'll be there
This is our 'kaam', this is our 'dhandha'
Get the funda?
Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com
