Rahul da Cunha: My nursery rhymes

So, dear reader, I have an honest confession. I write nursery rhymes. Uh yeah, that's it. I write children's nursery rhymes. I'd like you to read some of my creations.
Here are some samples:
Bye Bye Black Sheep
Bye Bye Black Sheep
Have you a H1 B Visa?
Yes sir yes sir
And a Green card
One for my master
And one for my men
But we all can't get back
Nor can Syria or Yemen
Eeny Meany Miniee Moe
Eeny, meany, minee, moe
Catch a tiger by the toe
If he hollers, Hardik, let him go
Eeny, meany, minee, moe
Humpty Trumpty
Humpty Trumpty
Sat on a Mexican wall
Humpty Trumpty had a yugge fall
All the Don's minions
And all the Republicans
Couldn't put Trumpty
Together again
Here we go around George W Bush
Here we go around George W Bush
George W Bush
George W Bush
Here we go round George W Bush
So early in the morning
We thought he'd be the worst
Be the worst
Be the worst
We thought he would be the worst
In all US history
Sonia had a little lamb
Sonia had a little lamb
Whose fleece was white as snow
And everywhere that Sonia went
The lamb was sure to go
He became PM of the land one day
Which was against the dynastic rules
His tenure was filled with scams
and scams
But he was quiet, the lamb
Simple OP Selvan met
Miss Chinnamma
Simple OP Selvan met Miss Chinnamma
Going to the fair
Says OP Selvan to Miss Chinnamma
Madam, let me taste your ware
Says Miss Chinnamma to OP Selvan
Show me first your majority
Says OP Selvan to Miss Chinnamma
Indeed I have not any
Miss Chinnamma went a-fishing
For to catch a whale
All the water she had Was in her Amma's pail
Hey diddle diddle
Hey diddle diddle
The hand and the cycle
The sardar jumped over the moon
The scales were perturbed
To see such sport
And Punjab ran away with the broom
Old Mumbai had many trees
Old Mumbai had many trees
T-R-E-E-S
And on her land they built a metro
M-E-T-R-O
With a cut-cut here
And a chop-chop there
Here a cut, there a chop
Everywhere a chop chop
Old Mumbai had many trees
B-M-C- NOT-OK
Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com
