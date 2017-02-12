Rahul da Cunha: My nursery rhymes



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

So, dear reader, I have an honest confession. I write nursery rhymes. Uh yeah, that's it. I write children's nursery rhymes. I'd like you to read some of my creations.

Here are some samples:

Bye Bye Black Sheep

Bye Bye Black Sheep

Have you a H1 B Visa?

Yes sir yes sir

And a Green card

One for my master

And one for my men

But we all can't get back

Nor can Syria or Yemen

Eeny Meany Miniee Moe

Eeny, meany, minee, moe

Catch a tiger by the toe

If he hollers, Hardik, let him go

Eeny, meany, minee, moe

Humpty Trumpty

Humpty Trumpty

Sat on a Mexican wall

Humpty Trumpty had a yugge fall

All the Don's minions

And all the Republicans

Couldn't put Trumpty

Together again

Here we go around George W Bush

Here we go around George W Bush

George W Bush

George W Bush

Here we go round George W Bush

So early in the morning

We thought he'd be the worst

Be the worst

Be the worst

We thought he would be the worst

In all US history

Sonia had a little lamb

Sonia had a little lamb

Whose fleece was white as snow

And everywhere that Sonia went

The lamb was sure to go

He became PM of the land one day

Which was against the dynastic rules

His tenure was filled with scams

and scams

But he was quiet, the lamb

Simple OP Selvan met

Miss Chinnamma

Simple OP Selvan met Miss Chinnamma

Going to the fair

Says OP Selvan to Miss Chinnamma

Madam, let me taste your ware

Says Miss Chinnamma to OP Selvan

Show me first your majority

Says OP Selvan to Miss Chinnamma

Indeed I have not any

Miss Chinnamma went a-fishing

For to catch a whale

All the water she had Was in her Amma's pail

Hey diddle diddle

Hey diddle diddle

The hand and the cycle

The sardar jumped over the moon

The scales were perturbed

To see such sport

And Punjab ran away with the broom

Old Mumbai had many trees

Old Mumbai had many trees

T-R-E-E-S

And on her land they built a metro

M-E-T-R-O

With a cut-cut here

And a chop-chop there

Here a cut, there a chop

Everywhere a chop chop

Old Mumbai had many trees

B-M-C- NOT-OK

Rahul da Cunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com