Attacking the Narendra Modi government over its manner of implementing GST and on demonetisation, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi termed the former "catastrophic" to small and medium businesses and the latter legalising the black money of "the country's biggest thieves".



Rahul Gandhi

Interacting with businessmen, intellectuals and entreprenuers in this Gujarat business hub late Tuesday, he said anger is rising among people of country over "lack of jobs" and businesses slowing down and it could become uncontrollable, according to a video posted by the party on Wednesday. Answering queries, he admitted that mistakes by Congress was a reason for Narendra Modi leading the BJP to a resounding victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but said the party was improving its shortcomings.

He also said that he did not believe in slogans like "Modi-mukt Bharat", but noted that the Prime Minister has been caught in a "chakarvayu" as he has raised bar of expectations but is unable to fulfill them as he "does not believe in anyone and does not listen to anyone." He said 30,000 youth were entering the job market every day but only 450 jobs were being created, while China creates 40,000 employment opportunities every day.

"If the situation is not changed, the anger among people will increase and after a certain level, it will go out of control," he warned. Gandhi said while half the problems with Goods and Services tax were "structural", the other half had been created by the manner in which it has been implemented. Gandhi,who is on a tour of the state ahead of assembly polls later this year, said Congress will try to live up to expectations of the people.

"If Modi became prime minister, it was also due to shortcomings of Congress. Our effort is to improve our mistakes. Our vision outlined in 2004 started failing in 2012. There are many reasons for Modi coming to power. Congress will try its best to fulfill your expectations," he said.