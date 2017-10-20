Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the alleged spike in the turnover of a company owned by BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay, saying he does not speak on the issue nor allows others to speak.

"Mitron, Shah-Zade ke bare mein na bolunga, na bolne dunga (Friends, I will not speak about Shah's son nor allow others to speak)," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi apparently punned on Modi's famous lines "na khaoonga, na khane doonga (Will not indulge in corruption nor allow others to indulge in it)."

The Congress leader attached a news report on 'The Wire' being barred from writing on Jay Shah to protect his 'right to live with dignity' along with his tweet.

The report in The Indian Express said that an Ahmedabad court last week passed an order barring news website The Wire from publishing any further report on Jay Shah's business turnover.

The BJP has often described Gandhi as "yuvraj" for his belonging to the first family of the Congress and being considered heir apparent to the post of party chief. Gandhi has been hitting back since the controversy erupted over Jay Shah's business, referring to him as "Shah-Zada."

Gandhi had last week also taunted the BJP, alleging "state legal help" in Jay Shah's legal battle with the news portal.

The Congress leader has been relentlessly attacking the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over a news report that alleged Jay Shah's company's turnover increased 16,000 times in a year after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

The Congress has sought an inquiry into the issue by sitting Supreme Court judges.

The BJP has rubbished the allegation saying Jay Shah's business was perfectly legitimate and legal. The party has also rejected Congress allegations of crony capitalism.