Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are born fortunate: Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Varanasi: Targeting political rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the two "galua", which he said in the local dialect meant those born with a silver spoon.

"The (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister (Akhilesh Yadav) and his new-found friend (Rahul Gandhi) are galua. They have got everything in inheritance, they are born with a silver spoon," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith here at the end of his road show.

"These people born in affluence are weak... they can't take tough decisions because they can't take pains. Only the one who has come from the grass root can take tough decisions," he said.

Modi, who began his speech by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Har Har Mahadev", cited the surgical strikes and demonetisation to underscore that the government should be capable of taking tough decisions.

He said that normally Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party would gnaw at each other, but "ever since demonetisation has been announced they are speaking in one voice".