Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi to vacate post over gas price hike

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi-led central government after the prices of cooking gas was again hiked, asking him to 'vacate the 'Sinhasan' (post of the Prime Minister)'.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

"Mehangi gas, mehanga rashan. Band karo khokala bhashan. Dam bandho kam do. Warna khali karo sinhasan (Expensive gas, expensive ration. Stop making hollow promises. Fix the rates and give employment or else vacate the post)," Gandhi tweeted attaching a news report of the hike.

Gandhi was referring to the price hike announced by the state-run oil firms on Wednesday.

The prices of the LPG cylinder's went up by Rs 4.50, while the non-subsidised rates was hiked by a steeper Rs 93 per cylinder.