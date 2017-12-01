Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi why Gujarat should pay for his financial mismanagement

Rahul Gandhi asks Modi as to why the people of Gujarat should pay for his financial mismanagement of 22 years

Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked him why the people of Gujarat should pay the price for his "financial mismanagement and publicity". Gandhi, who began his 'one question a day' series on Wednesday with the BJP's promises in the last polls, focused on Gujarat's debt burden on Thursday.



Rahul Gandhi being presented a model plough by his supporters during a public meeting in Amreli, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

"My second question to the PM on the state of affairs in Gujarat. In 1995, total debt on Gujarat was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, the total debt on Gujarat is Rs 2.41 lakh crore. That means a debt of Rs 37,000 on every Gujarati. "Why should the people of Gujarat pay up the price for your financial mismanagement and publicity?" he tweeted. In the first of the posers ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls on December 9 and 14, Gandhi had sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises it made to the state during the last polls. "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule," he tweeted on Thursday. He went on to ask Modi whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis.

